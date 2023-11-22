Dan Snow among first celebrities announced for Strictly Christmas special 2023

Broadcaster Dan Snow, BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent and EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick are the first three celebrities to be announced for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023.

The trio will be among six famous faces who will battle it out on the dancefloor in a bid to be crowned the Christmas champion in the festive episode which will air on December 25.

The news was revealed on Wednesday’s episode of the Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two, with the remaining contestants for the Christmas line-up to be announced on the show on Thursday November 23.

Sally Nugent (BBC/PA)

Snow, best known for his history programmes such as Battlefield Britain and his online history channel and podcast site History Hit, will team up with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova for the festive special.

The 44-year-old admitted he is “absolutely terrified” about taking to the dancefloor but said he has always wanted to learn how to dance and thought this was a “now or never” opportunity.

Nugent, 52, has co-presented on BBC Breakfast over the last 20 years, becoming a permanent fixture in 2021.

For the special, she will swap the famous red sofa for the dancefloor, where she will be paired with Italian dancer Graziano Di Prima.

She said: “I am thrilled and slightly terrified to be taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

“I’m hoping the judges will be kind and filled with Christmas spirit.

“And I hope everyone watching at home will enjoy a little bit of Strictly magic on Christmas night.”

Jamie Borthwick (BBC/PA)

Borthwick was the third celebrity to be revealed on It Takes Two with it also confirmed he will be paired with dancer Nancy Xu.

The 29-year-old actor has starred as Jay Brown in the BBC soap opera for more than 17 years, picking up a number of awards for his performance.

He said he was “so excited” to join this year’s line-up as he hopes to “spread Christmas cheer” and have a “good laugh” with his professional partner.

“From Walford to a Waltz, I can’t wait to learn a new skill and put my dancing to the test,” he added.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day, December 25.