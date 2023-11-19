Standard tickets for Glastonbury 2024 sell out in less than an hour

Standard tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2024 have sold out in less than an hour, organisers have confirmed.

The second batch of tickets for the festival, taking place at Worthy Farm in Somerset, were all bought after being made available at 9am on Saturday.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, at 9.57am on Saturday morning, organisers wrote: “Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 have now sold out.

“Our thanks to everyone who bought one and we’re sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand greatly exceeded supply.

“There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2024.”

Coach travel tickets went on sale on November 16 and organisers announced they sold out 25 minutes after they went live at 6pm.

On X, organisers wrote: “The Glastonbury 2024 tickets with coach travel on sale this evening have now all been sold.

“Our thanks to everyone who bought one.”

Ticket sales for the festival had been pushed back by two weeks due to registration issues.

The first batch of tickets for the 2024 festival were due to go on sale at 6pm on November 2 for the coach package, while the general admission tickets were expected to go live on the morning of November 5.

Customers had to register in advance to buy tickets for the world-famous event in a bid to prevent touting.

Hours before the first batch of ticket sales, organisers said some fans had claimed they were not made aware that their registrations had expired and “out of fairness” to them the sale was being delayed.