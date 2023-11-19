Eighth celebrity eliminated from Strictly after Blackpool special

An eighth celebrity has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after a competitive weekend at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Sunday’s episode of the BBC One show saw 79-year-old broadcaster Angela Rippon lose out to soap star Bobby Brazier following a dance-off.

Rippon performed the American smooth to Tea For Two by Ella Fitzgerald with dance partner Kai Widdrington while 20-year-old Brazier and his partner Dianne Buswell jived to Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go by Wham!

Kai Widdrington and Angela Rippon at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Asked about her time on the show by presenter Tess Daly, Rippon said: “I have to tell you that the last nine weeks have probably been the most terrifying, the most fantastic, the most glorious, the most joyful that I have spent for a very long time in my profession.

“I have had the time of my life, people keep making reference to the fact that I presented Come Dancing, but that was 40 years ago, that was a different time!

“He (Widdrington) wasn’t even born then! But, actually, being this side of the competition, this side of the programme, has been really an eye-opener for me in so many different ways.

“Everybody talks about the team and all the pros – everyone who has danced – there is a real team spirit in this programme unlike anything I’ve come across anywhere else in any of the many programmes I’ve done. It’s absolutely fabulous.

Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier performing a jive (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“They support us, they encourage us all the time – it’s absolutely wonderful. But the person who really has to get the most credit is this gentleman here (Widdrington).

“He’s (Widdrington) an old soul on young shoulders. He’s 28 and I’m 79, there’s a 51-year difference in our ages.

“He has looked after me so brilliantly, he’s a wonderful dancer, a great choreographer, but he’s a terrific teacher … and he has the patience of a saint!”

Speaking to Widdrington, she added: “All I can say is that you’ve got me here, so don’t you dare cry! He and his partner, Nadiya, are in every sense of the word beautiful people and I am so pleased to have you in my life.”

Widdrington, 28, said: “Since week one when I met this amazing woman – as she said, I wasn’t even born when she did Come Dancing – I had to ask my parents about the amazing Morecombe and Wise moment that was so famous, and about Come Dancing.

“Like Angela just said, there’s a 50-year age gap between us, but we’re like mates!”

Speaking to Rippon, he added: “I’m so proud of you and you should be proud of yourself, it’s been my absolute honour and pleasure to dance with you especially in this beautiful ballroom.”

Brazier and Buswell had won the majority vote with three votes before head judge Shirley Ballas said that she would have also saved Brazier.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood said that Brazier and Buswell’s performance was “standout” while Motsi Mabuse said the dance off was “marvellous”.

The results show on Sunday night was opened by professional dancers who performed a memorable routine to a Harry Styles medley.

There was also a performance from Madness with their song C’est La Vie and a dance from Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Jowita Przystal, Gorka Marquez, Michelle Tsiakkas and Neil Jones.

Rippon and Widdrington will join presenter Fleur East for their first televised interview live on Strictly It Takes Two on Monday November 20 at 6.30pm on BBC Two.

The remaining six couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday November 25 at 7.30pm, with the results show on Sunday at 7.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.