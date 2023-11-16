Andy Murray and Iain Stirling among guests joining Mary Berry for festive show

Scottish celebrities Sir Andy Murray, Emeli Sande and Iain Stirling will be joining Dame Mary Berry for a special festive programme, BBC Factual has announced.

Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas will see the 88-year-old cookery writer and former Great British Bake Off judge travel to her mother’s homeland of Scotland to whip up some seasonal dishes.

Former world number one tennis player Sir Andy, 36, will cook a rice dish called kedgeree with Dame Mary and his grandmother, Shirley, as they discuss how they like to spend their Christmas Day.

Brit Award winner Sande, 36, will join Dame Mary at her winter retreat to bake a classic Buche de Noel before a performance by Christmas carollers in the snow.

Elsewhere in the programme, comedian and voice of Love Island, Stirling, 35, will herd reindeer before making a cheese fondue with the acclaimed cookery writer.

Speaking on whether he was nervous to cook alongside Dame Mary, Sir Andy said: “I’d say it was right up there with receiving serve at match point on Centre Court.

“But actually she made me feel really relaxed and I think we managed to pull off something pretty good in the kitchen at Cromlix.”

Singer Sande said it was “lovely to meet and cook” with Dame Mary and called her a “legend”.

Emeli Sande and Dame Mary Berry (Mark Mainz/ Rumpus Media)

Discussing the experience, Stirling said: “Not many people can say they celebrated Christmas by making a cheese fondue with Dame Mary Berry on a reindeer farm, but I am lucky enough to be able to say exactly that.”

Speaking about the programme, Dame Mary added: “Christmas in Scotland is the biggest treat, my mother and her family were Scottish so it is a special place for me.

“The festive holidays are all about sharing special times with friends and family, and so what better way than cooking some of my favourite dishes with a traditional Scottish twist.”

Last year on BBC One, Dame Mary was joined by This Morning presenter Rylan Clark and chefs Monica Galetti and Angela Hartnett for a special that promised to be the “definitive guide” to a Christmas feast.

Mary’s Highland Christmas is an hour-long programme that will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.