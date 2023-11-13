I’m A Celeb’s Danny Miller: Farage would face sticky situations in jungle

Former I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! winner and Emmerdale actor Danny Miller has said he expects Nigel Farage will be put “in a few sticky situations” if he enters the jungle.

The controversial politician has been pictured arriving in Australia where he said he “might” become a contestant on the ITV show.

The former Ukip and Brexit Party leader has previously said he has turned down multiple requests since 2016 to head into the Australian jungle.

If Farage does take part in the show he will follow hot on the heels of former health secretary Matt Hancock, who was subjected to numerous gruesome challenges during his stint.

Miller, who won the show in 2021 when it was filmed in a castle in Wales due to Covid restrictions, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I’m not the most political person but I think it’s safe to say that he’s going to ruffle a few feathers, and I think the I’m A Celeb team are very good at getting people in that are going to get the viewers up and, more so, get the votes up.

“I can imagine he’s probably going to be in a few sticky situations, as Mr Hancock was last year.”

He added: “They (the voting viewers) want to put him through the paces… I don’t think it’s a case of he’s going to win it.

“I’d probably bet every penny I’ve got against him winning it. They’ll put him through everything and then they’ll drop him, like they did with Matt.”

Danny Miller won I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! in 2021 (ITV/PA)

Asked if he would recommend Farage talk about politics, Miller said: “I’d say just smile and just hope to last as long as you can, because I can’t imagine that people will be as receptive and welcoming to his political views.”

Miller said he expects Farage, who is a prolific smoker, to struggle without access to cigarettes, adding that food deprivation is also a key part of the challenge.

He said: “You are on limited calories, they very cleverly manipulate how many calories you’re getting. so that’s a way of keeping you just on the edge of breaking, as we’ve seen in a few different series.”

Other famous faces rumoured to be joining the ITV jungle show who have been seen arriving in Australia include This Morning presenter Josie Gibson and First Dates star Fred Sirieix.

Hancock came third in the 2022 series, which became the second most complained-about TV event of last year, according to Ofcom.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock came third in the 2022 series (Hannah McKay/PA)

I’m A Celebrity has yet to announce its official line-up for this year and has previously said any names linked to the show are “just speculation”.

Other rumoured contestants include Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson and former The Big Breakfast presenter Denise Van Outen.

Newspaper speculation has also mentioned jockey Frankie Dettori, former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, ex-professional boxer Tony Bellew, Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears, and soap star Nick Pickard as potential campmates.

The show’s presenters, Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, confirmed the series is set to begin next Sunday at 9pm.