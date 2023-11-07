Seventh baker leaves The Great British Bake Off tent following dessert week

Saku has become the latest contestant to leave The Great British Bake Off tent after she failed to impress in dessert week.

Tuesday’s episode of the Channel 4 show saw the bakers tackle a retro creme caramel signature, a treacle sponge for the technical challenge and a meringue bomb showstopper.

After all three rounds, presenter Alison Hammond announced Dan as star baker – while presenter Noel Fielding revealed that Sri Lankan-born intelligence analyst Saku had become the seventh baker to be booted from the competition.

Saku was eliminated following dessert week (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4)

Following the elimination, the 50-year-old from Herefordshire said on the show: “I am so proud of myself. It is a privilege to be part of this lovely family.

“My heart was broken when it was announced I was leaving, and I was so disappointed in myself.

“The warm hugs and lovely words from fellow bakers, presenters and the crew were very comforting.

“I also learned it is never too late to learn and enjoy a new hobby and be able to be very good at it.”

Reflecting on her experience, she said that her favourite part of the baking competition was meeting all of the other contestants.

“My fellow bakers are not only the most amazing bakers, but they are lovely humans with big hearts,” she said.

“I have thousands of lovely memories made with the most talented bakers, the clever interpreter, the supportive crew and the production team.

“The best ever experience in my life.

“I learnt new skills, techniques and gathered lots of baking knowledge which I will use to create delicious bakes for everyone to enjoy.”

Speaking on the future, she added: “I will keep on baking and developing new recipes, and I would like to carry on introducing Sri Lankan and exotic flavours into my bakes.”

Saku will join comedians and presenters Jo Brand and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday November 9 on Channel 4 at 8pm, with celebrity guests Dame Prue Leith, Joel Dommett and Ignacio Lopez.