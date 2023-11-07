Holly Willoughby among celebs donning second-hand wear for Christmas Jumper Day

Holly Willoughby and a slew of celebrities have donned second-hand festive wear in support of Save the Children’s annual fundraising campaign Christmas Jumper Day.

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore, radio presenter Lauren Laverne, Bridgerton star India Amarteifio, Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and comedian London Hughes have all chosen to sport sustainable knitwear this year.

Other famous faces involved with the campaign include Loose Women panellist Sophie Morgan, radio presenter Joelah Noble, dancer and ex-Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips and chef Andi Oliver and her daughter Miquita.

Laura Whitmore donning sustainable festive wear (Jeff Moore/Save the Children)

Alongside these celebrities is The One Show presenter Alex Jones, podcast hosts Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, comedian and influencer Fats Timbo, Big Brother host Will Best, and presenter and activist Katie Piper.

Christmas Jumper Day will be taking place on Thursday December 7 and anyone can take part by wearing a festive sweater and donating £2 (or £1 for children) to Save the Children.

This year the charity is urging the public to celebrate Christmas Jumper Day as sustainably as possible, by re-using, re-cycling and shopping more consciously.

Former This Morning host Willoughby, 42, said: “Christmas Jumper Day is a really fabulous way of raising lots of money for Save the Children and it’s so easy to get involved!

“You don’t even need a new jumper to take part, you can dig out an old knit that you’ve had for years or go to a charity shop and find a cool vintage one.”

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing (Jeff Moore/Save The Children)

Whitmore said that there is a story in every piece of knitwear she owns.

“Most of us have a festive jumper somewhere in our wardrobe, and if not, why not borrow one from a friend?” she said.

“I’m always letting friends borrow my clothes, and they let me borrow theirs in return.

“I have a lot of things in my wardrobe that are there for life.

“Although it’s nice to follow trends, I think it’s really important to have those staple pieces that will last a lifetime – mine is definitely my go-to leather jacket.

“I also get quite nostalgic with clothes: I remember what I wore on my first date with my husband or what I wore when I auditioned for MTV – and my Christmas jumper always reminds me of all the festive fun I’ve had with friends and family over the years.”

Tasha Ghouri supports Save the Children’s annual Christmas Jumper Day (Jeff Moore/Save the Children)

Offering advice on finding second hand clothes, reality star Ghouri added: “I’m all for sustainable fashion and I love finding unique pieces that have a story behind them.

“I was recently wearing a beautiful vintage dress and a lady came up to me and said it used to be hers in the 90s. I loved that.

“The best advice I can give for finding a great second-hand jumper is having patience. You’re not going to find what you want immediately – but keep looking and you’ll spot something you love eventually.”

Charity Save the Children supports children in the UK and around the world by giving them access to resources that include medicine, food and education.

All money raised during Christmas Jumper Day will go towards helping disadvantaged children.

Famous faces supporting the campaign this year have modelled second-hand knitwear which will be distributed to Save the Children charity shops across the country to buy.

Since its launch in 2012, Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day has raised over £35 million to help transform the lives of children across the globe.

To find out more and sign-up, visit www.christmasjumperday.org.