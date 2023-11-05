Glastonbury co-organiser confirms headliner speculation is ‘untrue’

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has said media speculation claiming that the festival’s headliners have been confirmed is “untrue”.

Reports on Saturday evening alleged that Madonna, Dua Lipa and Coldplay will top the bill on the Pyramid Stage at the world-famous event in June next year.

Eavis put the claims to bed in an Instagram post on Sunday morning as she said the line-up is “still changing every day”.

She wrote: “As always, there is much speculation and excitement about who is playing at Glastonbury.

“We are working on the line-up day and night at the moment, but it’s still changing every day.

“The story about our confirmed headliners is untrue.

“As always, we love your enthusiasm and guesswork – but accurate news on headliners will be with you sometime in the new year!”