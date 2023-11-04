Paddy McGuinness overcome with emotion ahead of SU2C final highwire walk

Paddy McGuinness struggled to hold back his emotions ahead of a never-before-attempted highwire walk over London Stadium in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

The TV presenter led a team of celebrities including ex-footballer Anton Ferdinand, Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, and two-time Olympic champion Victoria Pendleton, to complete a highwire relay in the final episode of Don’t Look Down which aired on Friday evening.

McGuinness, 50, became emotional while addressing the group ahead of the 100ft highwire walk.

“All of us sadly know someone who’s been affected by cancer and just for myself, personally I’d like to thank Anton, Kimberly and Victoria for sharing your stories with us,” he said.

“And, with that in mind, people watching the show have been in touch and they want to pay their own personal tribute to loved ones, and they’re here with us tonight if you have a look around the stadium.”

Pictures of those who have been affected by cancer began to light up the London Stadium, including Ferdinand with his mother who died from cancer, Wyatt with her father who is living with cancer and Pendleton with her twin brother Alex – who died in June this year.

“I can’t do this without thinking about my brother,” Pendleton said.

“My brother’s here, always, and I would do anything to help him or families who have the same prognosis. I would do anything.”

The team also received messages of support from friends and family, including from Anton’s brother Rio Ferdinand.

He said: “Yes Ant, it’s big bro, what’s going on? We are absolutely proud of you man and what you’re doing, obviously we all know how close to our hearts Stand Up To Cancer is.

“I know Mum will be looking down and be proud of what you’re doing. Good luck and we’re all behind you.”

After McGuinness completed his final 900ft long highwire walk in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, fireworks shot over the stadium in celebration.