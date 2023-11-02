Teaser for Quentin Blake animation sees Jack and Nancy disappear into storm

A teaser for a new animated series from the mind of Sir Quentin Blake has been released by the BBC.

The snippet sees the illustrator and writer’s characters Jack and Nancy – who have been brought to life with traditional hand-drawn animation techniques using a similar style to Sir Quentin’s drawings – look out from a cliff face.

As a ship departs on an adventure and Jack opens his umbrella, Nancy says: “The winds really getting up.”

Next, the pair’s food is seen going flying as they are dragged up into the air.

Adrian Lester is acting as the narrator in Jack And Nancy (Ian West/PA)

Narrator Adrian Lester then says: “And that was that, Jack and Nancy disappeared into the storm and were never seen again. The End.”

The actor and director, best known for crime series Hustle, adds: “I’m kidding, I’m kidding.”

The tale, which promises to be full of “fun, friendship and adventure”, is based on a 1969 book by illustrator and writer, Sir Quentin and is coming to the BBC this December alongside Zagazoo.

All the episodes of Quentin Blake’s Box Of Treasures are narrated by Lester, who also provides the main voice roles for the Jack And Nancy special.

Shaun Of The Dead star Simon Pegg will voice lead roles in Zagazoo, based on Sir Quentin’s 1998 picture book about a baby coming in the post.

Other episodes will see Loveykins, Snuff, Angel Pavement and Mrs Armitage On Wheels – based on Sir Quentin’s bestselling books – also adapted.

Simon Pegg will also provided voices for characters in the series, Quentin Blake’s Box Of Treasures (Ian West/PA)

Pegg will also voice Snuff and Angel Pavement, while Gavin And Stacey’s Alison Steadman will star as the voice of the indomitable Mrs Armitage and Teachers actress Nina Sosanya will bring Angela Bowling to life in Loveykins.

The series will be directed by Gerrit Bekers under the supervision of Eagle Eye’s creative director for animation Massimo Fenati.

Sir Quentin is best known for his collaboration with children’s author Roald Dahl, who he worked with from the 1978 story The Enormous Crocodile and subsequently on Matilda, The BFG and The Twits.