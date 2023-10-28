James Haskell announces split from Chloe Madeley: Our sole focus is our daughter

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley have announced their decision to separate, saying that they were forced to announce the news publicly due to “constant speculation”.

Haskell, 38, is a former rugby union player and the athlete had married personal trainer Madeley, 36, back in 2018.

The couple star in reality ITVX series Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair – which follows the daughter of TV presenters Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan as she becomes a first time mother.

In a joint statement, posted to Haskell’s Instagram page, the rugby star said: “Chloe and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September, 2023.

“We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage, has unfortunately, forced our hand.

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time.

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley arrive at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Chris Jackson/PA)

“Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.”

Alongside the image of his statement, Haskell wrote a caption which read: “It’s with a lot of sadness I write this post, but unfortunately, in the world we live in, it has to be done.

“My priority is my daughter’s and Chloe’s happiness and security.

“For that reason I won’t be commenting any further.”