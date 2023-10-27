Third Big Brother contestant eliminated during live eviction

Big Brother

Another contestant has been eliminated during the third Big Brother live eviction.

Dylan, Hallie and Trish had been put up for the public vote as the first trio to face eviction ahead of Friday’s episode.

They had received the most nominations from their fellow housemates – with Luton mother Trish receiving five nods and youth worker from London, Hallie, and DJ from Coventry, Dylan, both on four nominations.

Who will go home tonight? You decide! Head to the app now and vote for who you want to evict ? #BBUK pic.twitter.com/BxiqA60DfS — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 27, 2023

Hallie was chosen by the public to leave the Big Brother house and joined hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best outside the house alongside crowds of fans.

She blew kisses ahead of her first interview on spin-off show Big Brother: Late & Live.

Reflecting on telling the housemates she is a transgender woman, Hallie said: “Honestly, it was the first night I wanted to see how the housemates were and their opinions on things and whatnot – and going to sleep on the first night I felt as though they were all such genuine people.

“And they would respect me in that sense and so it was on my mind the whole first night and I’d woke up that morning… I was shitting myself and my heart was beating out my chest.

“But once I’d said ‘I’m a trans woman’, and it was so empowering and it was like a weight lifted off my shoulders.

“The response from everyone was so lovely and it’s just, I appreciate every single housemate… they’re all beautiful, unique and special in their own way and the love I felt, don’t cry, from all of them, I really appreciate it.”

Hallie has been eliminated from the Big Brother house (ITV)

She then appeared emotional, before saying: “It was important to me to be loud and proud as well and just show trans visibility and just be myself and I am who I am, I’m not going to change that.”

Chants of “Get Kerry out” were again heard from the crowd following them making similar calls last week.

Elsewhere in the latest episode, Trish talked about “fleeing” the Congo along with her father.

She told the Big Brother diary room: “As a child (I was) thinking; ‘We’re coming to a safer space… a heavenly ideal’.

“However, the reality and the UK as an immigrant, or refugee, has been humbling, to say the least, as you’ve run from home in hopes to create another home and actually end up not just losing a home, but you lose a sense of your identity along the way.”

Dylan also appeared emotional as he reflected on his car accident in 2014 and decided to have his leg amputated after three years of pain.