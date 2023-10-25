Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards joins Dancing On Ice line-up replacing Gogglebox star

Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards

Olympian Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards has joined the Dancing On Ice 2024 line-up, replacing injured Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb.

Speaking about his upcoming appearance, the former ski jumper, 59, said: “It’s bittersweet as whilst I’m delighted to be taking part in the new series I’m gutted for Stephen and wish him a speedy recovery.

“Dancing On Ice is a show I’ve always wanted to do. It’s a challenge I think I’m going to relish!”

The Eagle had landed on ice! ? Please put your hands together to welcome the iconic Eddie Edwards to Dancing on Ice 2024 ❄️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/LT7djccgXF — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 25, 2023

The celebrities taking part in the ITV1 show are former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney, singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympian Greg Rutherford.

There is also TV personality Miles Nazaire, comedian and writer Lou Sanders, actor Ricky Norwood, radio presenter Adele Roberts, actor Ryan Thomas and Emmerdale’s Roxy Shahidi.

Former Gogglebox star Lustig-Webb pulled out of the competition after breaking his left ankle during ice skating training.

A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice said at the time: “Stephen Lustig-Webb has had to withdraw from the show due to an injury he sustained to his ankle during training.

The cast attending the European Premiere of Eddie The Eagle (Ian West/PA)

“He is still very much a part of the Dancing On Ice family, we will be helping to support Stephen and we wish him well with his recovery.”

In 1988, Edwards became the first British ski jumper to compete at the Winter Olympics since 1928. He finished last in both the 70m and 90m events.

Actor Taron Egerton portrayed the Olympian in the 2016 biopic that also stars Australian actor Hugh Jackman.