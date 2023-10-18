Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chocolate week reprieve for contestants on Great British Bake Off

ShowbizPublished:

The bakers were challenged to make cheesecakes, tortes and a showstopper box cake.

The Great British Bake Off 2023 cast
The Great British Bake Off 2023 cast

Two contestants will leave The Great British Bake Off tent next week after judges could not decided on who should go home during Wednesday night’s chocolate week episode.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith decided no one would leave the Channel 4 show after facing the challenge of making chocolate tortes without wheat flour for their signature bake and caramelised white chocolate cheesecakes during the technical challenge.

This week’s showstopper challenge saw the talented team make edible chocolate box cakes before co-host Noel Fielding announced Matty was star baker.

Co-host Alison Hammond was then able to reveal that all of the bakers were safe, at least for one more week: “You’re all staying, however next week, two bakers will leave the tent.”

Three contestants have left the show so far, with deli and grocery manager Amos, chartered accountant Keith, and Abbi from Cumbria, failing to win over Hollywood and Dame Prue on the 14th series of Bake Off.

This week’s episode aired on Wednesday rather than in its usual Tuesday time slot because Channel 4 was showing the England v Italy football match.

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesday October 24 on Channel 4 at 8pm.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News