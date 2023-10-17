Lily Allen leads the fashion pack at Glamour Women of the Year awards

Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London

Famous faces have taken to the red carpet for the Glamour Women of the Year awards in London.

The event recognises some of 2023’s biggest names in music, television, film, sport and media and shines a spotlight on women who have made an impact in their field.

Many of those attending the ceremony at One Marylebone in London opted for black gowns, including singer and actress Lily Allen.

Meanwhile, pops of colour from Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan, who was the night’s host, and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, and filmmaker and actress Lena Dunham, who both wore neon hues, gave the red carpet contrast.

Lily Allen wearing open toe heels and a black dress with cut-outs had her hair slicked back (Ian West/PA)

Eurovision Singer Mae Muller opted for a black plunging halter-neck with choker detail (Ian West/PA)

Hannah Waddingham chose a two-tone shimmering metallic gown (Ian West/PA)

Host for the evening Katherine Ryan in a one-shoulder ensemble with beaded detail (Ian West/PA)

Former Strictly star Oti Mabuse showed off her pregnancy bump in neon orange (Ian West/PA)

Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu sported a high ponytail and panelled lace overlay skirt (Ian West/PA)

Reality star Sophie Habboo chose a black minidress with white and pink detail (Ian West/PA)

American actress and singer Halle Bailey in a black and white strapless dress with petticoat frills (Ian West/PA)

Filmmaker and writer Lena Dunham wore a bright yellow floor-length stain column gown (Ian West/PA)

Reality star Georgia Harrison showed off the thigh split in her gown with diamante detail (Ian West/PA)