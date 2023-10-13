Coleen Rooney says in Real Wagatha Story trailer not to ‘play games’ with her

Rebekah Vardy

Coleen Rooney says not to “play games” with her in the new trailer for upcoming Disney+ series Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.

The new docuseries details the events surrounding the 2022 libel trial, dubbed Wagatha Christie, after the wife of former footballer and current Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney claimed in a social media post that Rebekah Vardy had leaked “false stories” about her to the press.

She claimed Vardy, 41, wife of footballer Jamie Vardy, was the source behind three stories in The Sun featuring fake details she had posted on her private Instagram stories in a months-long “sting operation” she carried out.

Vardy sued for libel but lost when the High Court judge found 37-year-old Rooney’s claims to be “substantially true”.

In the new docuseries, out later this month, Rooney gives her side of the story.

The new trailer opens with a shot of Rooney driving before she sits down to talk about her post, saying: “They’re my words and I stick by them.”

Other clips show Rooney and Vardy walking into court before Rooney explains why she felt she had to make the social media post.

“Someone on my personal account was informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories. I thought, ‘I’m going to do something about it'”, Rooney says.

She goes on: “I needed evidence, I had to set a trap…

“I’d never imagined being in a legal battle.”

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy during their High Court libel battle (Yui Mok/PA)

She adds: “I had a message off Rebekah saying, ‘What is this?’

“I replied, ‘You know what this is.'”

Ending the trailer, Rooney says: “Don’t play games with a girl who can play better”.

Also appearing in the trailer is journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan, who interviewed Vardy after the trial, while other figures involved with the case also speak out.

In Rooney’s October 2019 post on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, where she initially made her claims, she wrote: “I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s …… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

The fake stories Rooney planted on her Instagram stories featured her travelling to Mexico for a “gender selection” procedure, her planning to return to TV and the basement flooding at her home.