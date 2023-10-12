Taylor Swift joined by Beyonce at world premiere of Eras Tour concert film

World Premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Film

Taylor Swift reflected on the “favourite adventure I’ve ever had” as she unveiled her Eras Tour concert film at its world premiere, where she was joined by fellow superstar Beyonce.

The US singer has broken cinema records with advance ticket sales for the film, which was recorded during the US leg of her Eras Tour.

The set list features songs spanning her entire career.

It will be released in the UK on Friday and has already broken the record for the most tickets sold during the pre-sale opening week for a music event, according to Vue International.

The title was previously held by BTS’s Permission To Dance film, which was released last year.

Swift unveiled the film at The Grove shopping mall in Los Angeles, where she was joined by famous faces including Beyonce, Maren Morris and Mariska Hargitay.

She sported a pale blue Oscar de la Renta gown with cut-out flowers, with her hair styled in a bob.

Sharing a photo from the night on Instagram, she wrote: “PREMIERE DAY.

“Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW.

“We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10am tomorrow morning.

“And it’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world.

“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour.

“And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. Getting in the car now…”

US cinema chain AMC Theatres Distribution previously said the Swift film had beaten its record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in its 103-year history.

Beyonce’s Renaissance tour will be premiering in North American cinemas on December 1.

Swift will bring the live Eras Tour show to the UK next year, including shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

Taylor Swift attended the world premiere (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will start in Edinburgh with three shows at Murrayfield Stadium on June 7, 8 and 9 2024 before she heads to Liverpool’s Anfield stadium for June 13, 14 and 15.

Cardiff’s Principality Stadium follows on June 18 before three dates in London’s Wembley Stadium on June 21, 22 and 23.