Take That to explore 30-year career in podcast before album release

Take That recording their new podcast

Take That will revisit standout moments from their decades-long career in a podcast.

Across six episodes, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will discuss their journey, starting out in the 1990s alongside former bandmates Jason Orange and Robbie Williams to topping the charts and performing at arenas.

The first episode of Take That: This Life, named after their upcoming album, will be released next week.

Take That podcast (Matt Crossick/PA)

The band said: “Who’d have thought after all this time we’d be adding professional podcasters to our resumes?

“It’s been a real treat to sit down together and just chat – about some things we’ve talked about before and some things we haven’t.

“We hope people enjoy listening to us as we reminisce on old times and look ahead to the future of Take That.”

The series will also see the bandmates share memories from their time together, discuss parts of their lives not heard before and receive video messages from special guests.

We're extremely excited to announce that we are going on a tour of the UK & Ireland in 2024! ? You can get pre-sale access by pre-ordering our brand-new album ‘This Life’ from the official Take That UK store before 10AM BST on the 26th Sep. https://t.co/7ElauYKxH8 pic.twitter.com/Riwg5PM1OI — Take That (@takethat) September 22, 2023

It comes after the trio released their new track Windows, which is the first single from their forthcoming album This Life, which will be released in November.

Last month, they also announced a tour of the UK and Ireland in 2024 with special guest Olly Murs.

The 41-date tour will kick off in Sheffield on April 13 and see the trio perform four dates in Leeds, two in Dublin and six at the London’s 02.

The band released their first album, Take That & Party, which went to number two in the charts, in 1992.

Their following six albums all went to number one, while their latest release, 2017’s Wonderland, peaked at number two.

Williams left the band in 1995 during the middle of their Nobody Else world tour and Orange exited in 2014.

In May, the remaining trio performed at Windsor Castle for the King’s Coronation Concert, where they were joined by Britain’s Got Talent star Calum Scott.

They went on to give a headline performance at the British Summer Time festival in London in July, when they introduced special guests Scott and Eurovision winner Lulu to the stage.