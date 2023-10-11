Richard Collins resigns as RTE chief financial officer

RTE chief financial officer Richard Collins

RTE chief financial officer Richard Collins has resigned, the broadcaster has confirmed.

Director general Kevin Bakhurst delivered the update to staff on Wednesday.

“Richard Collins has tendered his resignation as CFO of RTE. Richard will work on a handover and RTE is in the process of identifying a replacement CFO,” RTE said in a statement.

“Richard will assist in any ongoing processes to the extent that this may be required.

“We wish to thank Richard for his hard work and contribution to RTE over the past three years and to wish him every success in the future.”

Mr Collins was one of the RTE executives who appeared before Oireachtas committees to answer questions about the controversy engulfing the broadcaster.

The controversy arose in relation to fees to star presenter Ryan Tubridy, but widened out to general expenditure at the broadcaster as well as governance and accounting practices.

In one committee appearance, Mr Collins said he was not sure what exactly he was paid, before stating that it was “in and around” 200,000 euro.