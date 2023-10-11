Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Penny Lancaster suffers knee injury while on tour with husband Sir Rod Stewart

ShowbizPublished:

The former model said she has an torn meniscus, which was aggravated by ‘activity’ while in Brazil with the singer.

Penny Lancaster on crutches
Penny Lancaster on crutches

Penny Lancaster has revealed she suffered a knee injury while she on tour with her husband, Sir Rod Stewart.

The 52-year-old former model said she has a torn meniscus, which was aggravated by activity while in Brazil with the singer.

She was spotted on crutches while attending the launch of Geri Halliwell-Horner’s book Rosie Frost And The Falcon Queen at the Tower of London on Tuesday night.

Geri Halliwell-Horner’s book launch
Penny Lancaster on crutches at the launch of Geri Halliwell-Horner’s book Rosie Frost And The Falcon Queen at the Tower of London (Yui Mok/PA)

Lancaster told the PA news agency she had an “initial torn meniscus” which has affected the bone above her knee due to “activity while away on tour” with Sir Rod in Brazil.

Her representative added: “The cause of the injury is not known, nor at this stage, is the treatment. This will be decided at a later date.”

They also clarified that the injury was “not connected” with her activities as a special constable for City of London Police.

Lancaster began volunteering with the force after appearing in Channel 4 show Famous And Fighting Crime, in which celebrities swapped their day jobs with those of emergency service professionals.

She later completed her training to become a special constable in April 2021.

In September 2022, Lancaster took to the streets of central London as part of the force policing the Queen’s funeral procession.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News