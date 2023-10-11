Coronation Street’s Audrey to confront serial killer son Stephen

Sue Nicholls

Coronation Street’s Audrey Roberts will confront her serial killer son Stephen Reid after she discovers he is stealing all of the equity in her house in Wednesday night’s episode of the soap.

Unaware that he is a murderer, Audrey, played by actress Sue Nicholls, will arrive at Stephen’s flat to confront him, only to find that he has been attacked by Peter.

Audrey will go missing after demanding answers from Stephen and the Platts will look to find her after discovering information about Stephen’s grisly crimes.

Speaking about Audrey’s reaction to the discovery and whether she knows about the murders, Nicholls said: “She just thinks he has conned her out of her money, she doesn’t know he has killed people.

“He is her son and she wants answers from him about why he stole from her. Of course what she doesn’t know is that the family are now looking for her as they have discovered about the murders and everyone is very frightened for her safety.

“What they find when they break into the flat makes them even more worried for her safety and they call the police.”

Speaking on whether Audrey has any doubts about Stephen, she added: “No, she hasn’t had any doubts about him at all, that is what is so hard for her hearing all these things that he has supposedly done.

“She’s so wrapped up with being so proud of him. She has been caught up in the fact that he has led such a glamorous life and she has boasted about him to everyone.

“How can she possibly believe what people are saying about him? But she has to listen to what Sarah is saying about the equity in the house.

Todd Boyce after winning the Best Villain award for his role as Stephen Reid in Coronation Street at the Inside Soap Awards (Ian West/PA)

“Sarah had told her it was a scam when all along she knew Stephen had taken the money and now she has come clean to Audrey, it is very upsetting for her as this is the second time her family have conned her out of money.”

Nicholls also discussed public reaction to the soap villain and serial killer Stephen, who secretly stole equity from Audrey’s home earlier this year in order to send it to his ex-wife Gabrielle.

The actress said: “Some people are still telling me he is up to no good and Audrey should see him for what he is.

“The people I know best when I go shopping in Sainsburys tell me to be careful and I assure them that I am being.

“I think they will be very worried this week, I have been telling them to keep watching as his behaviour is going to get very worrying.

“The funny thing is that Todd (Boyce, the actor who plays Stephen) started shopping there too and they tell me ‘your son has been in’.

“I always assure them that he is adorable in real life. They are very kind and I never give anything away as that would ruin it. What is so lovely about it is the public are talking about it and that is what we want.

“A villain like Stephen elevates it and gets people engaged so I know they will be gripped this week and worried about Audrey and they should be worried – finding out the truth is not going to end well for her!”

Stephen is known to have murdered the characters Leo Thompkins, Teddy Thompkins and Rufus Donahue on the soap.