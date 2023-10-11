Billy Ray Cyrus ties the knot with fellow musician Firerose

MTV Video Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals – New Jersey

Billy Ray Cyrus has announced that he has married fellow musician Firerose.

The 62-year-old country singer became engaged to his wife last year before saying on Wednesday they had tied the knot.

Australian singer Firerose previously revealed to US media that they had met on the set of Disney series Hannah Montana, which starred Billy Ray’s daughter Miley Cyrus.

It comes following the Achy Breaky Heart singer’s ex-wife Trish Cyrus marrying British-born actor Dominic Purcell, 53, in August.

In a post on Instagram which also shared images of them in a field with wedding outfits, Billy Ray wrote: “10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.

“For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!”

He has previously also been married to Cindy Smith, who he co-wrote the songs – Wher’m I Gonna Live? and Some Gave All – with, which were featured on his debut album Some Gave All.