Gareth Thomas shares message of ‘strength’ he wrote himself after Celebrity SAS

Former Welsh rugby player Gareth Thomas has shared a message of “strength” he wrote to himself the day he left Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Thomas, 49, appears on the latest series of the Channel 4 military survival show, which aims to challenge the mental and physical capacities of famous figures.

The former Welsh rugby captain made history in 2009 when he became the first openly gay rugby player in the world and in a clip shown during the series, Thomas discussed overcoming homophobia and said he was “petrified” to come out whilst still playing rugby.

The day I left S.A.S. I had learnt so much I didn’t wanna forget, so I wrote it down and still look at it constantly now to give me strength. I hope by sharing this someone might connect with a point and find strength when they need it.❤️ pic.twitter.com/YIPTFWstJt — Gareth Thomas (@gareththomas14) October 9, 2023

Taking to social media site X, formerly Twitter, Thomas shared some words of encouragement he had written following his time on the military-style show.

Explaining why he wanted to share the message, Thomas said: “The day I left SAS I had learnt so much I didn’t wanna forget, so I wrote it down and still look at it constantly now to give me strength.

“I hope by sharing this someone might connect with a point and find strength when they need it.”

The message said: “Pure strength comes from doing everything at the best of your ability.

“I am the truth I know me to be, rather than the lies other people make up about me.

“I make decisions with a clear mind then that’s the right decision for me. I have no fears I cannot overcome.

Gareth Thomas when he entered the Celebrity Big Brother House at Elstree Studios, Borehamwood (Ian West/PA)

“When I can’t, or don’t want to go on, it’s so easy to just keep going on.

“Don’t rush through life, enjoy it and stroll through it. The only way to respond to negativity is to find success.”

Earlier this year, Thomas settled a legal case with an ex-partner who accused him of “deceptively” transmitting HIV to him.

Ian Baum sued Thomas in the High Court for allegedly hiding his HIV status and “failing to take reasonable care” not to pass the virus on.

Thomas agreed to pay £75,000 plus costs, but said he has not admitted liability by settling, adding that he maintains his innocence “in all the meritless allegations”.

Thomas publicly revealed he was living with HIV in 2019 and has campaigned to raise awareness of the condition through the Terrence Higgins Trust charity, of which he is a patron.