Angelina Jolie in first-look photos as singer Maria Callas for upcoming biopic

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie can be seen embodying opera singer Maria Callas in new images for Pablo Larrain’s upcoming film on the late star.

Biopic Maria will reimagine the singer’s final days in 1970s Paris, exploring the tragic events that happened to one of the world’s most well-known sopranos.

Two images from the film have been released, one of which shows Jolie wearing a wide-sleeved, textured white jumper and rounded brown glasses with her hands to her face.

The other photo is of Jolie wearing pearl earrings, winged eyeliner and a wide, flat hat with white lace detailing.

The actress’ costumes in the film are based on original garments worn by Callas and the production consulted animal rights groups including PETA regarding the use of fur, making the decision not to buy new-use animal-based pieces.

Chilean filmmaker Larrain, who directed 2016 biopic Jackie and 2021 biopic Spencer, said of the project: “I am incredibly excited to start production on Maria, which I hope will bring Maria Callas’s remarkable life and work to audiences all around the world, thanks to the magnificent script by Steve Knight, the work of the entire cast and crew, and especially, Angelina’s brilliant work and extraordinary preparation.”

Introducing Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas. Pablo Larraín's Maria tells the tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970’s Paris. Filming underway. ? ?➡️https://t.co/vUfRXpDdvJ pic.twitter.com/7IeIAxgnqq — Fremantle (@FremantleHQ) October 9, 2023

The film’s script was completed prior to the Writers Guild Of America (WGA) strike and has been written by Peaky Blinders script writer Steven Knight.

Among the cast members are Kodi Smit-McPhee, who has credits in 2022 film Elvis, and Valeria Golino, who appeared in 2019 romance movie Portrait of a Lady on Fire and 1988 film Rain Man.

The shoot is set to take place over eight weeks in Paris, Greece, Budapest and Milan.