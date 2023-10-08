Big Brother’s most controversial moments over the years

Shilpa Shetty, left, and Davina McCall during the final of Celebrity Big Brother in 2007

Across its nearly 20-year run in the UK, Big Brother had a host of controversial moments which gripped the nation and made headlines.

Following a five-year hiatus after Channel 5 axed the show in 2018 amid a ratings slump, the influential reality series has been rebooted by ITV.

Before its return to screens on Sunday, here is a look at some of its biggest controversies:

– The Shilpa Shetty race row

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty received abuse from other contestants (Yui Mok/PA)

It is still remembered as one of the most controversial moments in the show’s history dating back to 2007.

It saw the late Jade Goody, S Club 7 singer Jo O’Meara and model Danielle Lloyd directing abuse at Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty.

Complaints from viewers soared to 45,000 over behaviour that included Goody referring to the star as “Shilpa Poppadom”, Lloyd telling Shetty, in foul language, that she should go home to India, and an argument over Shetty cooking a chicken in which offensive comments about Indian cooking were made.

Shetty went on to win Celebrity Big Brother that year as Ofcom ruled against Channel 4 and the broadcaster apologised on air.

– Christopher Biggins removed for causing ‘widespread offence’

Christopher Biggins entering the Celebrity Big Brother house (Ian West/PA)

Pantomime star Christopher Biggins was removed from the show in 2016 after he reportedly joked about Nazi concentration camps to Jewish contestant and singer Katie Waissel, causing her to burst into tears.

He also reportedly made remarks about bisexual people being responsible for the spreading of Aids.

But while many viewers fought his corner, Celebrity Big Brother commented: “Since entering Big Brother, he has made a number of comments capable of causing great offence to housemates and the viewing public.

“Big Brother does not tolerate offensive language capable of causing widespread offence.”

– Jeremy Jackson removal

Jeremy Jackson being interviewed by host Emma Willis in 2015 (Ian West/PA)

The former Baywatch star was thrown out of Celebrity Big Brother in January 2015, and then given a police caution, for pulling open the dressing gown of glamour model Chloe Goodman while he was drunk.

A concerned Goodman had followed him to the toilets where he went to be sick, but emerged in tears shortly afterwards.

Just days later, comedian and actor Ken Morley was also ejected over repeated sexist and racist comments.

David Gest arrives at the start of Celebrity Big Brother 2016 (Ian West/PA)

– David Gest’s mistaken death

More than 200 people complained in 2016 after Channel 5 aired scenes where Tiffany Pollard mistakenly thought fellow contestant David Gest had died.

The US reality star became hysterical when model and actress Angie Bowie confided in her that “David’s dead”, referring to the death of her former husband David Bowie from cancer outside the house.

It led to a hysterical Pollard telling her stunned housemates but they were later confused when they checked on Gest and realised he was alive.

Gest died three months later, and Pollard was forced to pull ‘David Is Dead’ slogan T-shirts from her website.

– George Galloway’s cat impression



Former MP George Galloway’s political opponents called him a ‘laughing stock’ (Yui Mok/PA)

The former politician was responsible for one of the most uncomfortable moments to watch on Celebrity Big Brother in 2006.

As part of a task Galloway imitated a cat by crawling on all fours, purring and pretending to lick cream from the hands of actress Rula Lenska.

His political opponents branded him a “laughing stock”.

Kim Woodburn called her housemates ‘chinless wonders’ in 2017 (Ian West/PA)

– Kim Woodburn removed by security after furious row with Jamie O’Hara



Television presenter Kim Woodburn was removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house by security after an explosive argument with several housemates.

Woodburn, one half of cleaning team Kim and Aggie, was escorted away by the show’s security guards after rowing with former professional footballer Jamie O’Hara and glamour model Nicola McLean.

As she was removed, the How Clean Is Your House? presenter called O’Hara an “adulterer” and fellow housemates “chinless wonders”.

– Courtney Act’s wardrobe malfunction



Shane Jenek enters the Big Brother house as Courtney Act (Ian West/PA)

The last winner in 2018, Shane Jenek, suffered a major wardrobe malfunction while walking into the house as his alter ego, drag queen Courtney Act. The whole lower part of Act’s dress fell off during the grand entrance on live television.

– Roxanne Pallett accuses Ryan Thomas of hurting her

Roxanne Pallett entering the Celebrity Big Brother house (Ian West/PA)

In 2018, the show’s eventual winner Ryan Thomas was accused by fellow housemate Roxanne Pallett of hurting her with a punch, which many viewers defended as play-fighting.

After walking out of the Channel 5 show, former Emmerdale actress Pallett apologised and said she had made “a massive, horrible mistake”, saying she feared she was “the most hated girl in Britain”.