Diary room chair for Big Brother reboot revealed

Big Brother

ITV has revealed a first-look image of the diary room chair for the new series of Big Brother.

The chair is a key part of one of the format’s most recognisable features, with contestants called to sit on it as they confess their feelings or answer to Big Brother in the diary room.

The latest chair, made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester, is red, orange and yellow and shaped to mimic the Big Brother eye logo.

POV: You're called to the Diary Room #BBUK pic.twitter.com/EH6ZmrU3fd — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 6, 2023

Curved neon lights create the upper part of the eye.

The social experiment programme – which sees housemates live together in a custom-built home for weeks without access to the outside world in a bid to win a cash prize – began in 2000 on Channel 4 before Channel 5 took over in 2011.

The new series airing on ITV will begin on Sunday, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Each night’s show will be followed by Big Brother: Late And Live – also hosted by Odudu and Best in front of a live studio audience.

People evicted from the Big Brother house will face their first live interview on Late And Live, which will also feature celebrity commentary and debate.