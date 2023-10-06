Drake looking to take break from music saying ‘I need to focus on my health’

Drake has announced he will “probably” not be making any music for a while, explaining that he needs to “focus” on his health.
The Canadian rapper and singer, 36, discussed the possibility of taking a break from music, hours before he released his new album For All The Dogs, a 23-song opus which features American singer SZA, Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, rapper 21 Savage and artist and producer J Cole, amongst others.
The rapper, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, discussed his thoughts on his American radio show Table for One on SiriusXM’s Sound 42.
He told listeners: “I probably won’t make music for a little bit. I’m gonna be honest.
“I got some other things I need to do for some other people that I made promises to, but I probably won’t make music for a little bit.
“I’m gonna be real with you.
“I need to focus on my health first and foremost and I’ll talk about that soon enough.
“Nothing crazy, but just like, I want people to be healthy in life and I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach and I’ll just say what it is now… so I need to focus on on my health and I need to get right and I’m going to do that.”
Drake has been touring It’s All A Blur with 21 Savage which kickstarted in July and has consisted of dates across North America.
During his radio show, the music artist discussed the tour and thanked collaborators for helping him with the new album.
He said: “I think I’m overwhelmed by the love from tour.
“I have a tough time understanding why my mind… is something that’s intriguing to any of you but damn, I’m so happy that it is.”
He added: “I’m literally just nothing without all of your opinions and all of your critiques and all of your feelings and emotions…
“The best quote I heard recently was true competition breeds co-operation. So thank you to everybody who co-operated with me on this project (For All The Dogs).
“A lot of competitive spirits, a lot of incredible pens and incredible writers and incredible producers and thank you for co-operating with me and thank you for hopefully being motivated by me like I was motivated by you.”