Nicky's Bake Off dream continues as she escapes eviction from the tent in week two

Nicky, from the Market Drayton area

Nicky, 52, from the Market Drayton area, struggled through to week three on the much-loved Channel Four programme on Tuesday night.

She was surprised to find herself on episode two after a less-than-satisfying first round, when her chocolate beaver resulted in hilarity in the tent but failed to impress the judges.

During the second episode on Tuesday, Nicky narrowly missed out on the bottom spot and made it through to episode three.

This week's signature challenge saw the bakers asked to create a marshmallow biscuit. For Scottish-born Nicky, there was no other interpretation of the brief to be had than a Tunnock's teacake.

Her chocolate biscuits filled with vanilla marshmallow and a rhubarb and ginger jam were commended by Prue for their tasty marshmallow and wafer-thin chocolate but fell short of high praise for the distinct lack of jam.

GBBO's first-ever deaf contestant, Tasha, bagged one of Paul's famous handshakes for her marshmallowy treat.

Biscuit week's tricky technical challenge featured custard creams. Judges placed Nicky's biscuits in fourth place, complimenting their "good flavour" but said they were a little under-baked.

The show-stopper challenge asked bakers for an illusion biscuit display depicting the contestant's favourite meal.

Nicky chose to try her hand at wowing the judges with her recreation of 'a home from home' steak pie - inspired by her mother's cooking.

Her shortbread biscuit pie, filled with hazelnut and orange ganache, was accompanied by biscuit 'chips' and served on a gingerbread plate.

While described by the judges as "a good looking thing" that "falls apart in the mouth", her gingerbread was deemed a little too thick and under-baked.

Nicky's attempt was bested by her pie rival, Dan, who baked up a cheese and onion pie that was described by Prue as "just beautiful".

But it was Josh's burger and fries masterpiece that stole the show, with Paul calling it a "big triumph" and "full of flavour", offering the baker the second of his famous handshakes.

The judge's feedback worried Nicky, who said: "I'm actually quite good at making a real steak pie, but maybe not so much out of biscuit. I've got a right to be a bit concerned I think."

But in the end, the judges selected chartered accountant Keith, 60, to leave the tent, while 27-year-old Tasha from Bristol was crowned the second star baker.

"I'm very happy to still be here," Nicky said. "Happy but sad at the same time because Keith has gone."