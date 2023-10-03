Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire joins Dancing On Ice line-up

ShowbizPublished:

He is the sixth contestant announced for the upcoming series.

Made in Chelsea Press Junket – London
Made in Chelsea Press Junket – London

Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire has been announced as the sixth contestant to join the Dancing On Ice line-up.

He joins world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, actress Claire Sweeney, S Club singer Hannah Spearritt, former Love Island contestant and West End star Amber Davies and Olympic champion Greg Rutherford on the bill.

He said: “I’ve always loved to dance but it’s usually on a dance floor on a Saturday night and Dancing On Ice looks so difficult.

The news was announced on social media with a post that said: “He can go for miles but how will Chelsea Charmer Miles Nazaire fare around the rink?”

As well as starring in E4 reality show Made In Chelsea, Nazaire, 27, hosts a podcast called Playtime with his co-star Charlie Radnedge.

The new series of Dancing On Ice will see 12 new celebrities attempt to master the skill of ice dancing.

The final six are yet to be announced.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV and ITVX in 2024.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News