Live Aid concert to be turned into West End musical

Live Aid at Wembley Stadium London 13 July 1985

A musical adaption of the 1985 Live Aid concert is set to premiere on the West End stage.

The original event, held at London’s Wembley Stadium and John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia in the US, was organised by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to raise funds for Ethiopia famine relief.

The musical, titled Just For One Day, will include songs from stars Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, David Bowie and Queen that featured during the original performance.

Bob Geldof sings at the Live Aid Concert at Wembley July 13 1985 (PA)

The stage adaption, written by British author John O’Farrell, will premiere at The Old Vic theatre on January 26 until March 30 2024.

The Boomtown Rats star Geldof said: “From seeing Just For One Day throughout its development, if this musical encourages just one person to have a positive impact for the better, then it will be a job well done.

“I’m looking forward to seeing it at The Old Vic… it better not be s***!”

The musical, to be directed by Luke Sheppard, will also feature music from Bob Dylan, The Who, U2, The Police and The Pretenders, as well as The Cars, Status Quo, Bryan Adams and Diana Ross.

The crowd at Wembley Stadium, London for the Live Aid concert in 1985 (PA)

Matthew Warchus, artistic director of The Old Vic, said: “I had the pleasure of working with Luke Sheppard on Matilda The Musical and I have always admired the witty brilliance of John O’Farrell’s writing, I am thrilled to have these two great forces uniting on The Old Vic stage alongside an excellently talented company.

“For those of us who were around in the 1980s, Saturday July 13 1985 I’m sure will be one of those days that is forever etched in our memories.

“We all remember where we watched Live Aid, who we watched it with, and the pure amazement at the feat that was unfolding before our eyes.

“It’s these memories and individual stories that are the beating heart of Just For One Day, and I can’t wait for audiences to share in a moment that galvanised the globe once again.”

The musical is being made with the permission of the Band Aid Charitable Trust.