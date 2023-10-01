Chrissy Teigen says she had ‘night of joy’ at games night with other celebrities

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

American TV personality and model Chrissy Teigen has said that she had a “night of joy and laughter” with a number of other celebrities who were invited to a games night hosted by musician and producer Questlove.

A slew of famous face including TV personality and rapper Megan Thee Stallion and actor Jason Sudeikis were pictured having fun at the gathering.

Teigen, 37, who is married to music artist John Legend, said that she thought she might be “too old” for the games night and admitted that she gets “anxious” talking to new people.

Taking to Instagram, Teigen wrote about the experience and said: “I have not been to an LA house party in many years because I thought I was too old but it turns out it’s more fun when you are old and not on a mission to black out!!

“Thank you @questlove for a truly innocent ass, pure night of joy and laughter.

“I usually get so anxious talking to new people but you have such a nice group of friends, friend. These should be monthly.

“Also Uno still reigns supreme but speak out is up there if you are ok with people u have never met seeing you drool.”

Alongside the written post were a selection of photos, one of which showed Teigen wearing a plastic mouth piece so that all of her teeth were exposed, which is part of the game Speak Out.

Questlove, real name Ahmir Thompson, 52, also posted a selection of photos to his Instagram showcasing what happened during his games night.

The photos showed lots of snacks, board games and red cups.

In one photo, rapper Tyler The Creator was pictured alongside actor Lionel Boyce, and in another the rapper was seen sitting next to Megan Thee Stallion.

Another photo showed Sudeikis at the gathering and American filmmaker and composer JJ Abrams was also at the games night.