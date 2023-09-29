Aled Jones to duet with recordings from his teenage days on new album

Aled Jones

Aled Jones to duet with unreleased recordings from his teenage days on a new album which celebrates his 40-year music career.

The Welsh singer, 52, uncovered the tracks while going through memorabilia his parents had collected over the years, which led him to find multi-coloured shirts and bow ties which were handmade for him by a BBC employee for a programme he did aged 13 in 1983.

This prompted him to find the footage of the original show, where he discovered a number of recordings which had not been released.

For his new album One Voice – Full Circle, he recorded new harmonies with his younger self on a number of the songs which featured in the show including Ave Maria and Bright Eyes.

Aled Jones’s new single Panis Angelicus is out now and his album One Voice – Full Circle will follow on October 20 (Ray Burmiston/PA)

Jones said: “It’s an honour and a real privilege to step into the studio again with little Aled – so many memories come flooding back and a surreal experience to sing with him at his prime.

“I consider myself very lucky. Hope everyone enjoys the harmony of past and present.”

He also recorded a new piano solo version of Walking in the Air, the song which shot him to fame as a teenager after he covered it for the 1982 animated version of The Snowman.

The album, which is the fourth instalment in his One Voice series, also includes The Sutherland Brothers’ 1972 track Sailing, which is best known as a hit for Rod Stewart.

Handel’s Where’er you Walk from the musical drama Semele, Welsh love song Bugeilo’r Gwenith Gwyn and traditional ballad Scarborough Fair are also on the track list.

Jones will embark on a UK tour next Spring, titled Full Circle, where he plans to take the audience on a journey through his life, sharing never before heard stories and a few songs, as well as releasing a book.

Jones added: “It’s going to be a very busy 2024 and I can’t wait to get on the road and visit interesting places I’ve never visited before and of course to see my wonderful fans.”