UK cinemas to host Swifties with screenings of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour

Taylor Swift

UK cinemas will screen Taylor Swift’s Eras tour to moviegoers next month.

Vue International and Odeon announced on Tuesday that US superstar Swift’s concert film, which was recorded during her American tour leg, will play at their cinemas.

On Instagram, the multi-award winning singer wrote: “The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide…….. Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!”

Cinema chain, AMC Theatres Distribution, said when it announced the concert film for US audiences in August the run beat the company’s “record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in AMC’s 103-year history”.

It also said the recording of gig dates at the SoFi stadium in California in August – which was directed by Sam Wrench, who has released recordings of Lizzo and Billie Eilish’s concerts, – will play at every Odeon cinema location throughout Europe.

Talking about the news for his own cinema, Tim Richards, chief executive and founder of Vue International, said: “As part of our growing programme of event cinema, we are delighted to be screening Taylor Swift’s sold-out Eras tour.

“Since our first event working with (Sir) Brian May and Queen in 2005 to one of the first live concerts ever working with Genesis in 2007, we have screened a wide range of cultural and sporting events.

“Vue’s unparalleled screen, seat and sound experience will truly bring Taylor Swift’s Eras tour show to life and – for many people across the UK – this will be the most accessible and affordable way to enjoy Taylor’s live performances.

“From Barbenheimer to Gentleminions, we’ve recently seen huge cultural phenomenon driven by the shared experience of cinema, and we look forward to welcoming all the ‘Swifties’ to our screens.”

Recent culture moments include young men and secondary school children watching Minions: The Rise Of Gru in 2022 and the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day earlier this year.

More than 7,500 theatres globally will show the Swift tour film beginning on October 13.

In June, Swift announced a host of international dates for her Eras Tour, including shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will start in Edinburgh with three shows at Murrayfield Stadium on June 7, 8 and 9 2024 before she heads to Liverpool’s Anfield stadium for June 13, 14 and 15.

Cardiff’s Principality Stadium follows on June 18 before three dates in London’s Wembley Stadium on June 21, 22 and 23.