Zara McDermott says mother ‘screamed’ when she found out her Strictly partner

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima

Zara McDermott has said her mother “screamed” when she heard the news that she has been paired up with Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing.

McDermott, 26, who has appeared on Love Island and Made In Chelsea, was revealed to be partnered with Di Prima, 29, during Saturday’s launch show.

Speaking to the PA news agency about the day she discovered who her professional partner would be, McDermott said: “It was honestly one of the funnest days I’ve ever had.

Zara McDermott is competing in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

“We had the best day and I really wanted to be paired with Gratz – I mean, literally from the moment I found out that I was doing the show, because he is one of the most incredible dancers I’ve ever watched and I’m a big fan, a really big fan of Strictly.

“I’ve watched it since I was seven, and when Gratz joined, I always thought that you (Di Prima) were just an incredible dancer, beautiful, elegant, passionate.

“I was just absolutely over the moon. My mum was actually happier than me because we FaceTimed her and she just screamed. She loves Gratz so much, she thinks he’s incredible.”

McDermott added that she is hoping to build a “really good relationship” with Di Prima where she is not “afraid to look silly”.

We've got a text! @bbcthree documentary maker and former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott is joining the cast of #Strictly 2023 ? https://t.co/Tc4IgUx9I3 pic.twitter.com/QsryZdYpZ5 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 7, 2023

Di Prima spoke about the dance styles he think McDermott will love the most, saying: “The one you’re going to enjoy the most is ballroom, it involves something elegant… from the beginning to the end there is a storyline, it’s going to be beautiful.”

McDermott agreed and said: “The dances that make me emotional and make me gripped to the screen are always the ballroom dances and the stories they tell and how beautiful they are.”

Speaking about what she is looking forward to as a competitor, McDermott said: “I am really excited. I honestly cannot wait to get into training together.

“I mean, we start our one-to-ones very soon and I think that is going to be the time where I just absorb so much and I learn so much.

“I’m just absolutely buzzing for it, I cannot wait. This is something that I would never have done in my life. I would never have learned to dance if it wasn’t for Strictly, so I’m really grateful.”