Taylor Swift is the Anti-Hero of 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

2023 MTV Video Music Awards â Show

Taylor Swift dominated the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards as she picked up nine awards.

That haul, from 11 nominations, equalled the most at one award evening.

Collecting the top award for video of the year at the end of live show, she said: “This is unbelievable. The fact this is a fan-voted award means so much to me.”

Swift won several awards – including the artist of the year which featured an all-female shortlist for the first time – which were not handed out during the show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The winners of those awards were announced afterwards by MTV with Swift winning best cinematography and visual effects for Anti-Hero, album of the year for Midnights and the show of the summer trophy.

Taylor Swift accepts the award for best pop for Anti-Hero (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

She had already collected the best pop video award from the reunited NSYNC, as well as the song of the year trophy and the best direction award.

The show was hosted by Nicky Minaj, who also performed and won the best hip-hop category for Super Freaky Girl.

Diddy picked up the Global Icon Award from his daughter Chance Combs and Mary J Blige and performed a collection of some of his biggest hits.

He said: “This is for 30 years. I pray to God that you get to do what you love for 30 years.”

Diddy performs on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)

Shakira also performed a medley of hits as she collected the Video Vanguard Award, thanking her family and fans in a speech which switched between English and her native Spanish.

She said: “I want to share this award with my fans who always, always support me through thick and thin. Thank you so much for being my army and help me fight all my battles.”

The Colombian star and Karol G gave their acceptance speech entirely in Spanish as they picked up the award for best collaboration for TQG.

Ice Spice thanked her “munchkins” after being named best new artist while Rema and Selena Gomez won the inaugural best Afrobeats category with Calm Down.

Shakira crowd surfs whilst performing at the MTV Video Music Awards (Doug Peters/PA)

Korea enjoyed a successful evening with Blackpink named group of the year, Stray Kids winning the best K-pop award for S-Class while fellow boy band Tomorrow X Together won performance of the year and performed with Brazilian star Anitta, who took home the best Latin award for the second year.

There was also success for Italy as former Eurovision winners Maneskin received the best rock award for The Loneliest.

Lil Wayne opened the show, while other performers included Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.