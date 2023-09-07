Ezra Collective named winner of 2023 Mercury Prize

Mercury Prize 2023 â London

Ezra Collective have won the 2023 Mercury Prize with their second studio album Where I’m Meant To Be.

The quintet, who are the first jazz group to take home the prestigious award, were among a dozen acts who were in the running – alongside Raye, Arctic Monkeys and Fred Again..

The announcement was made by DJ Jamz Supernova during the award ceremony, which recognises the best British or Irish album of the year, at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, west London, on Thursday evening.

Ezra Collective win the 2023 Mercury Prize with their second studio album Where I’m Meant To at the awards show at the Eventim Apollo in London (Ian West/PA)

Accepting the prize onstage, bandleader Femi Koleoso thanked God, their team and family who have supported them through the years.

He said: “Most importantly Ezra Collective represents something really special because we met in a youth club.

“This moment that we’re celebrating right here is testament to good, special people putting time and effort into young people to play music.”

The five-piece jazz collective is made up of Koleoso, bassist TJ Koleoso, keyboardist Joe Armon-Jones, saxophonist James Mollison and trumpeter Ife Ogunjobi.

The group released their debut album, You Can’t Steal My Joy, in 2019 and followed it up with Where I’m Meant to Be, which was released in November 2022 on Partisan Records.

Radio DJ and broadcaster Lauren Laverne hosted the ceremony which featured live performances from nine of the shortlisted artists.

Raye dazzled the crowd with her song The Thrill Is Gone while rapper Loyle Carner gave a powerful performance of his track HGU.

Soul singer Olivia Dean also delivered a lively rendition of her track Carmen, Scottish band Young Fathers amped up the energy with their song I Saw and musical duo Jockstrap gave a sparky performance of their song Concrete Over Water.

Ezra Collective, London-born singer Jessie Ware, rapper and singer Shygirl and Irish folk group Lankum also performed on the night.

Lauren Laverne hosted the show (Ian West/PA)

Arctic Monkeys and Fred Again.. were both not able to attend the ceremony as they are on tour in September, but a live performance film was shown to celebrate their albums.

Producer Fred Again.., who is hosting a residency at Alexandra Palace in London this week, sent a video message apologising for not being able to attend the event, adding: “I’m so so so truly grateful to be shortlisted alongside so many people I truly admire.”

Rapper J Hus, who was shortlisted with his album Beautiful And Brutal Yard, was also not able to attend the event due to illness.

Last year, the Mercury Prize was won by Little Simz for her fourth album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.