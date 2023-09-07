Drake announces highly anticipated For All The Dogs album will arrive this month

Top Boy UK Premiere – London

Drake has finally announced a release date for his highly anticipated eighth studio album: For All The Dogs will drop on September 22.

The follow-up to 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind — which released without warning — was announced on the Canadian rapper’s Instagram on Wednesday night.

Drake wrote the release date in the caption of the post, which featured video footage depicting his father, Dennis Graham.

A representative confirmed the date on Thursday.

Drake — who is currently on his It’s All A Blur tour — had teased the project for a few months, including at a July 2023 New York City concert, where the rapper told the capacity-filled Barclays Centre crowd his next album would drop in approximately “a couple of weeks”.

The 36-year-old megastar, known for surprise releasing music, teased the potential project at his intimate Apollo show in January.