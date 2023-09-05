Suki Waterhouse on Elle Style Awards win and performing: ‘It’s unbelievable’

Elle Style Awards 2023 – London

Actress and singer Suki Waterhouse says the opportunity to perform on stage has been “unbelievable” as she spoke about being awarded the title of the performer at the Elle Style Awards 2023.

Waterhouse, 31, told the PA news agency: “Recently in the last few years I’ve started performing on stage and doing tours, I think I’ve done over 200 shows in two years, so it’s just this ongoing thing which is evolving.

“It’s unbelievable being on stage, it’s changed my life.”

Suki Waterhouse (Ian West/PA)

The event took place at The Old Sessions House in Clerkenwell, London, to coincide with Fashion Week.

Winners at the Elle Style Awards, in partnership with Tiffany & Co, include Oppenheimer actress Florence Pugh, who won the British icon award, Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan who won the changemaker award and Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa who has been named a modern pioneer.

Other winners include singer-songwriter Tems who has been recognised as a trailblazer and Kim Jones who was lauded with the designer of the year award.

Elsewhere, current creative director of Alexander McQueen, Sarah Burton, was given the vanguard award in honour of her influence in shaping the global fashion scene, whilst Feben won for breakthrough designer.

London-based designer Martine Rose was awarded the title of the culture shifter for her ability to create collections that retain their underground cult credentials while achieving global success.

Florence Pugh arrives at the Elle Style Awards held at the Old Sessions House in London (Ian West/PA)

Music artist Stormzy was also recognised as his imprint Merky Books won collective of the year.

Meanwhile, the late fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood was honoured, posthumously, with the lifetime achievement award.

Celebrities including Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, Wednesday actress Gwendoline Christie and Doctor Who star Billie Piper attended the awards.

Kenya Hunt, editor-in-chief of Elle UK, said: “Our worthy winners of the Elle Style Awards 2023 are all pushing boundaries and changing the culture of their industries in inspiring ways.

“We are delighted to not only have been able to celebrate these visionaries tonight, but to also announce the launch of our year-long mentorship programme to help develop opportunities for the next generation of British talent and increase pathways into our creative industries.”