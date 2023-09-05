Ant and Dec at NTAs: We’re friends first – the shows come after that

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly at the National Television Awards 2023

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly said their friendship comes before their TV shows – after winning at the National Television Awards for best TV presenter.

The duo have fronted programmes including Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and won best TV presenter at the NTAs continuously for years.

Speaking in the winner’s room, Ant said the key to the pair’s on-screen chemistry is a true friendship.

Ant and Dec at the National Television Awards 2023 (Lucy North/PA)

He said: “We’re friends. That’s it. We’re friends first and foremost and the TV shows come after that, so I think at the heart of it when you watch it, you know it’s a true friendship.”

Dec said: “We’ve always said that ours is a career built on friendship, not a friendship built on a career, so I think our foundations are very, very strong in our friendship and we’ve known each other now for 31 years, I think.”