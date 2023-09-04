Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Love Island’s Amy Hart ‘so happy’ as she announces engagement

ShowbizPublished:

Hart and her partner Sam Rason share a son together called Stanley.

Sister Act! The Musical press night
Sister Act! The Musical press night

Love Island star Amy Hart has announced her engagement to tech entrepreneur Sam Rason.

The couple, who share a child together called Stanley, announced the news in a shared Instagram post which was captioned: “Well and truly the biggest surprise ever. We are so happy.”

A selection of photos showed Hart and Rason in what appeared to be an empty theatre with one photo showing Rason getting down on one knee in front of Hart with the words “will you marry me” projected onto the wall behind them.

In another photo, Hart and Rason were captured holding a glass of fizz at the front of the auditorium, with the words “congratulations” splayed across the back of the theatre.

Reality star Hart announced her son had been born in March this year in a post to Instagram which said that she and Rason were home with their “dreamy baby boy” after she had “four days of contractions at home” and “five long days in hospital”.

The couple celebrated their son’s christening in August, and in September Hart posted on Instagram to mark six months since his birth.

ITV Palooza 2019 – London
Amy Hart (Ian West/PA)

In 2020, Hart appeared on the talk show Loose Women to explain her decision to freeze her eggs at the age of 27 after a test showed low fertility levels for her age.

During the show, she said: “I would love to meet someone get married, have kids naturally, fine, that’s my dream idea, but if that doesn’t happen I’ve got my insurance.”

Hart appeared in series five of Love Island and was coupled up with Latin and ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard before he ended things several weeks into the show.

Also appearing in series five of Love Island was professional boxer Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, who recently announced their engagement on Instagram in a video which showed the couple with their baby daughter Bambi.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News