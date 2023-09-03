Rylan Clark shares health update on mother after her ‘bad fall’

Audio and Radio Industry Awards – London

Rylan Clark has posted a health update about his mother, saying she is “out of the bed and in a chair” following a bad fall.

The 34-year-old TV presenter had to miss his BBC Radio 2 show on Saturday as Linda, 71, has surgery on holiday.

Scott Mills instead presented his show at the weekend.

On Sunday, Clark told his Instagram followers: “Someone is out of the bed and in a chair.

“She can’t believe how many people have sent messages. Thanks everyone. Will update you all with more as I can x.”

He also shared an image of Linda, who appears alongside him on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox, smiling with her arm in a sling and leg in a brace.

Clark previously said “all went well” after surgery and added he thinks she is feeling better as his mother asked if “she can still have a new driveway”.

Underneath his Sunday social media post, Strictly Come Dancing professional Carlos Gu, S Club singer Tina Barrett, Loose Women star Ruth Langsford, actress Denise Welch, presenter Dame Kelly Holmes and Eurovision singer Mae Muller all sent their support.

Barrett wrote: “Wishing your mum a speedy recovery.”

Linda has co-presented Clark’s BBC Radio 2 show in honour of Mother’s Day, and the pair have been a returning presence on Celebrity Gogglebox with standout moments including Clark mocking his mother for her pronunciation of Tzatziki and naan bread.