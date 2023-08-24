New documentary on the life of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli under production

Andrea Bocelli at the O2 Arena

A new documentary film exploring the life of world-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is under production, it has been announced.

The film, titled Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe, is scheduled for release next year to coincide with Bocelli’s 30th anniversary in the industry.

Bocelli is reportedly the biggest selling solo classical artist of all time, with 85 million worldwide album sales.

He has performed for four US presidents, two Popes and many royal families across the world, as well as at high-profile ceremonies for the Olympic Games and the World Cup.

Andrea Bocelli performs on stage during the Coronation Concert (Chris Jackson/PA)

He was also honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010 in the category of live theatre/performance.

More recently, he was part of the star-studded line-up of performers at the King’s coronation concert in May.

The documentary will offer never-before-seen insights into the singer’s story, with unprecedented access following him not only backstage but beyond the stage and into his private life with family and close friends.

Directed by acclaimed documentarian Cosima Spender, it will be produced and financed by Entertainment One (eOne).

Bocelli, Veronica Bocelli, Scott Rodger, and Francesco Pasquero will serve as executive producers.

Andrea Bocelli (Victoria Jones/PA)

Spender, who grew up in the same rural Tuscan region as Bocelli, said: “It’s always a privilege to be invited into someone else’s world.

“When that person is Andrea Bocelli, it’s an opportunity to delve into a landscape of sounds, memories, and opera that are entirely unique to him.