Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New documentary on the life of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli under production

ShowbizPublished:

The film, titled Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe, is scheduled for release next year to coincide with Bocelli’s 30th anniversary in the industry.

Andrea Bocelli at the O2 Arena
Andrea Bocelli at the O2 Arena

A new documentary film exploring the life of world-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is under production, it has been announced.

The film, titled Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe, is scheduled for release next year to coincide with Bocelli’s 30th anniversary in the industry.

Bocelli is reportedly the biggest selling solo classical artist of all time, with 85 million worldwide album sales.

He has performed for four US presidents, two Popes and many royal families across the world, as well as at high-profile ceremonies for the Olympic Games and the World Cup.

King Charles III coronation
Andrea Bocelli performs on stage during the Coronation Concert (Chris Jackson/PA)

He was also honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010 in the category of live theatre/performance.

More recently, he was part of the star-studded line-up of performers at the King’s coronation concert in May.

The documentary will offer never-before-seen insights into the singer’s story, with unprecedented access following him not only backstage but beyond the stage and into his private life with family and close friends.

Directed by acclaimed documentarian Cosima Spender, it will be produced and financed by Entertainment One (eOne).

Bocelli, Veronica Bocelli, Scott Rodger, and Francesco Pasquero will serve as executive producers.

Platinum Jubilee
Andrea Bocelli (Victoria Jones/PA)

Spender, who grew up in the same rural Tuscan region as Bocelli, said: “It’s always a privilege to be invited into someone else’s world.

“When that person is Andrea Bocelli, it’s an opportunity to delve into a landscape of sounds, memories, and opera that are entirely unique to him.

“Andrea and I instantly recognised each other… this meant an immediate understanding of sense of humour, attitude to life, and a shared attachment to the land we come from.”

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News