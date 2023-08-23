Ray Stevenson remembered as ‘beautiful and so thoughtful’ by Ahsoka co star

The Three Musketeers Premiere – London

Rosario Dawson has remembered her Ahsoka co star, the late Ray Stevenson, as “really beautiful and so thoughtful.”

The US actress, who plays the title character in the new Star Wars spin-off series, said Stevenson was a very spiritual person with whom she had “the most extraordinary conversations”.

The Northern Irish thespian, known for films including Thor and Punisher, died last month aged 58, though no further details about his death were made immediately available.

Rosario Dawson plays the title role in new Star Wars spinoff Ahsoka (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He plays the villainous Baylan Skroll in Ashoka, the first two episodes of which launch on August 23, exclusively on Disney+.

Speaking to US outlet People prior to the Hollywood actors strike, Dawson said Stevenson owned many different crystals and they had had conversations “about the divine feminine”.

“(He was) almost like (a) Nordic kind of man, who was very heavy-handed and then just like the most gentle, brilliant, loving divine feminine spirit,” she said.

“You just had the most extraordinary conversations with him about his family and philosophies.

Once a rebel, always a rebel. Watch the brand-new trailer and experience the two-episode series premiere of @AhsokaOfficial, a Star Wars Original series, streaming August 23 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XTNLV6ABfb — Star Wars (@starwars) July 11, 2023

“I’ve had so many people who I know are friends with him. We were so blessed to have him working with us. He made all of us better.”

Ahsoka follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

As well as Dawson and Stevenson, it stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno and Doctor Who star David Tennant.