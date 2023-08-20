Made In Chelsea’s Ollie Locke and husband take twins home after weeks in ICU

Ollie and Gareth Locke

Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth have announced they have become fathers to twins, and have now taken them home after a “long time” in neonatal intensive care.

The couple, who married at London’s Natural History Museum in 2020, shared a video documenting their journey to the hospital to pick up their children Apollo and Cosima for the first time after their birth on July 8.

In the YouTube video shared on Sunday, Ollie said: “The babies were born six weeks ago. It has been a scary time, they have been in neonatal intensive care for quite a long time.”

Gareth said: “It was something we didn’t want to share until we had them safe, back home with us and all part of the family.”

He later added: “It is down to the amazing NHS team in the neonatal units we’ve been in that means we’ve got the kids home now and the real daddying is about to begin.”

In 2021, the couple revealed their first attempt to have a child was unsuccessful, having previously shared a clip on social media of an egg being fertilised to announce they would be having a baby with a surrogate.

The YouTube video on Sunday showed the twins’ first “at home nappy change” as well as the couple’s multiple dogs getting used to the new arrivals.

Gareth said: “Everyone at the hospital has been so amazing but it’s so much nicer being here, being at home.”

Ollie is one of the original cast members of structured reality series Made In Chelsea, having appeared on and off since 2011.

The couple married in 2020 in front of 13 guests with 48 hours’ notice, including bridesmaids Binky Felstead and Olivia Bentley, who have both starred in Made In Chelsea.

Ollie said: “I remember when Binky’s daughter was this old and I told her she looked like Pauline Quirke from Birds Of A Feather, she didn’t speak to me for two months.”

Meanwhile, Bentley posted a picture on Instagram cradling Apollo, as she announced she has been chosen as his godmother.

“Welcome to the world my beautiful godson Apollo Magnus Obi Locke-Locke and little Cosima, you are just wonderful and I can’t wait to watch you grow up and go on a million adventures with you,” she said.