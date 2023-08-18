Music from late Migos rapper Takeoff features on new Quavo album

Takeoff

The latest album from Quavo features music from late rapper Takeoff, who died at the age of 28 following a shooting.

US rapper Quavo, real name Quavious Keyate Marshall, who was also Takeoff’s uncle, announced on Thursday that his album Rocket Power would be released at midnight.

The late rapper Takeoff appears on the singles Patty Cake and Back Where It Begins, featuring fellow Georgia rapper Future.

Other songs on the track list include Fueled Up, Turn Yo Clic Up featuring Future, Focused featuring rapper Young Thug and Stain featuring Trap artists Hunxho and Baby Drill.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel in July, Quavo talked about his new album and said that he was being “fuelled by his brother”.

He said: “Bottling all these emotions, all the pain, all the hard times, all the times I cried and all the times I just made music, just to pull up and trying to play songs and he not there, I’m just trying to get this fuel from above and this fuel from the sky and call it rocket power.”

Quavo also posted said on Instagram in May where he said that Rocket Power had been his “therapy”.

He wrote: “This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now.

“Sometimes I’m Good, sometimes I’m Down, sometimes I’m Disappointed, sometimes I fall apart but then I always find my strength again.

“I know everything might not be alright right now, but the rocket showed me a way to make it right!”

Rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to the head and body on November 1 2022, following a shooting outside a private party at a Houston bowling alley.

Houston Police Department announced in December 2022 that a man had been charged with murder in connection with Takeoff’s death.

Takeoff, whose off-stage name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed one third of the Grammy Award-nominated rap trio Migos with Quavo and Offset.

Migos is known for songs that include T-Shirt, Walk It Talk It featuring Drake and Bad And Boujee.