Star of The Blind Side says ‘liberties’ were taken with film, amid controversy

ShowbizPublished:

Quinton Aaron, who played former NFL star Michael Oher, said the film has served ‘a greater purpose than anyone could have hoped for’.

The star of The Blind Side says he feels as though the film has served “a greater purpose than anyone could have hoped for”, amid recent controversy around the family it was based on.

Quinton Aaron, who portrayed former NFL player Michael Oher in the Oscar-winning film, said that “certain liberties” were sometimes taken in the entertainment industry.

Earlier this week Oher filed a petition at a court in Tennessee, alleging he was misled by Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy about his adoption, and placed him under a conservatorship.

The 37-year-old former tackle has asked for the conservatorship to be terminated, along with requesting a full accounting of the money earned from the use of his name and story.

Bills Ravens Football
Former NFL star Michael Oher (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

His story was made into the 2009 film The Blind Side, which starred Aaron, as well as Sandra Bullock as Leigh Anne Tuohy, and Tim McGraw as Sean Tuohy.

It was nominated for two Academy Awards in 2010: best picture, and best actress for Bullock – which she won.

Speaking to US outlet People, Aaron said that it was likely that not all of the story was “gonna be a hundred percent (true)”.

“We’re in the business of entertaining, and sometimes, there’s certain liberties that are taken from either the writer or producer or the creator’s standpoint to make the film (appealing) to a certain audience,” he said.

“And I think in doing so, they successfully put out something that has motivated an entire generation of people to do good.

“Even though it’s unfortunate how today’s current events are playing out between the family and Michael, I still feel like the movie itself has served a greater purpose than anyone could have hoped for.”

On Wednesday lawyers for the Tuohys said that the couple intended to end the conservatorship, having previously said they were “devastated” by Oher’s claims.

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy intend to enter into a consent order to end the conservatorship, lawyer Randall Fishman told reporters.

Oher’s claims were previously described as “outlandish, hurtful and absurd” by representatives for the couple, and that the NFL star had attempted to “run this play before”.







