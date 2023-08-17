Notification Settings

Sam Asghari files for divorce from Britney Spears, three weeks after separation

ShowbizPublished:

Asghari cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ in documents which were filed on Wednesday.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the "2019 Daytime Beauty Awards" held at the Taglyan Complex
Sam Asghari has filed for divorce from Britney Spears, citing “irreconcilable differences” just over a year after the couple were married.

Court documents stated the couple had separated almost three weeks ago, before the official divorce filings were made.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 22: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the Sony Pictures'
Spears and Asghari tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony at the US singer’s home in Los Angeles in June 2022 (Alamy/PA)

Spears and Asghari tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony at the US singer’s home in Los Angeles in June 2022.

The couple originally met on the set of the Slumber Party music video in 2016, and became engaged in September 2021.

Their wedding was attended by high-profile celebrities including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.

The documents, which were filed at a court in Los Angeles on Wednesday, state that Asghari intends to obtain financial support from Spears, and have her pay for his lawyers.

The filing also says the value of Spears’ and Asghari’s assets, and those they own jointly, has yet to be determined.

Spears has not addressed the separation publicly, but posted on Instagram on Wednesday, telling fans she was “buying a horse soon”.

The singer posted a photo of herself riding a horse on the beach, writing: “Buying a horse soon! So many options it’s kinda hard!”

The marriage to Asghari is Spears’ third, having divorced Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children – Sean and Jayden, in 2007.

She was also married to Jason Alexander in 2004, but it was annulled after just 55 hours.

Alexander was arrested and charged with four misdemeanours in June last year after arriving at the address with the intention of “crashing” the singer’s wedding to Asghari.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

