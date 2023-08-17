Britney Spears says she is ‘buying a horse’ amid rumours of marriage breakdown

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 22: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Britney Spears says she is “buying a horse soon”, amid rumours that she and husband Sam Asghari have split up after just over a year of marriage.

The Toxic singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram riding a horse on the beach on Wednesday, after multiple US outlets reported that the relationship was ending.

In her Instagram post, Spears wrote: “Buying a horse soon! So many options it’s kinda hard!

Spears and Asghari tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony at the US singer’s home in Los Angeles in June 2022.

The split was first reported by US outlet TMZ on Wednesday, though representatives for Spears and Asghari did not return requests for comment.

The couple originally met on the set of the Slumber Party music video in 2016, and became engaged in September 2021.

Their wedding was attended by high profile celebrities including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (PA)

The marriage to Asghari is Spears’ third, having divorced Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children, Sean and Jayden, in 2007.

She was also married to Jason Alexander in 2004 but it was annulled after just 55 hours.