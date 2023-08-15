Who is nominated for the National Television Awards?

Teenage Cancer Trust Concert 2022 – London

This Morning will defend its title of best daytime show at the National Television Awards.

Here is a full list of the nominees:

New Drama



1. Beyond Paradise

2. Blue Lights

3. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

4. Wednesday

Reality Competition



1. Love Island

2. Race Across the World

3. SAS: Who Dares Wins

4. The Traitors

Authored Documentary

1. Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words

2. Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

3. Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction

4. Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Returning Drama



1. Call the Midwife

2. Happy Valley

3. Stranger Things

4. Vera

TV Presenter



1. Alison Hammond

2. Ant & Dec

3. Bradley Walsh

4. Claudia Winkleman

5. Martin Lewis

Factual

1. Clarkson’s Farm

2. Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

3. Sort Your Life Out

4. The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance



1. Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera

2. India Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

3. James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley

4. Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call The Midwife

5. Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

1. Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

2. Gogglebox

3. I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

4. The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

1. Coronation Street

2. EastEnders

3. Emmerdale

4. Hollyoaks

TV Interview

1. Louis Theroux Interviews…

2. Piers Morgan Uncensored

3. The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

4. The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama Performance

1. Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street

2. Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders

3. Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale

4. Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street

Quiz Game Show

1. Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

2. Richard Osman’s House Of Games

3. The 1% Club

4. The Chase Celebrity Special

Rising Star



1. Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil’s Hour

2. Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders

3. Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street

4. Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale

Daytime

1. Loose Women

2. The Chase

3. The Repair Shop

4. This Morning

Comedy

1. Brassic

2. Ghosts

3. Ted Lasso

4. Young Sheldon

Talent Show

1. Britain’s Got Talent

2. Strictly Come Dancing

3. The Great British Bake Off

4. The Great British Sewing Bee