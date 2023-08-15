Rumer Willis says she is ‘grateful’ to her body following birth of daughter

Rumer Willis at the Vanity Fair party for the 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles

Rumer Willis says she is “grateful” to her body “for all that it did and continues to do” following the birth of her daughter.

The US actress, daughter of Hollywood stars Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, said her body was “softer and rounder and jiggly” but acknowledged she was still readjusting following the birth.

Willis announced her daughter’s birth on Instagram in April, writing that Louetta Isley Thomas Willis was “pure magic”.

In a new post on Instagram, she shared a nude photo of herself, captioning it: “This body of mine made a human from scratch. She is the love of my life.

“This body of mine that I spent so many years trying to shape and mould into what I thought was desirable or made me feel good in clothes, is a little softer and rounder and jiggly and different and that’s ok, more than ok it’s kind of amazing because I grew a person inside of it.

“This little being that I love with a fierceness and wonder that reaches new levels everyday.”

She added: “I know my body is still readjusting, but whatever shape it ends up in I am just grateful for all that it did and continues to do.

“In the ongoing process of transformation, I am grateful for every twist and turn.

“The most profound beauty I’ve ever felt in myself emerges from remembering daily, to not reject these parts of me, but just embrace and give them such deep gratitude.”

Willis announced the birth of her daughter with partner Derek Richard Thomas just over two months after it was revealed her father had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.